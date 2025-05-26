403
Recognition of Excellence: iLEAD Annual Club Awards Honour Outstanding Student Contributions
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Kolkata, 20 May, 2025: iLEAD proudly hosted the first ever iLEAD Annual Club Awards, a celebration of creativity, leade’ship, and collaboration among its vibrant student community. Held at iLEAD’s New Auditorium, the event recognised and honoured 226 medalists who brought laurels to the institution through exceptional performances at 40+ events conducted by 30+ prestigious institutions across Kolkata.
This year’s iLE’D Annual Club Awards focused on recognizing the efforts and achievements of iLEAD’s 9 student-led clubs, awarding them across various categories such as Pioneers of Innovation, Most Creative Club, Best Community Serving Club and many more. The coveted title of Club of the Year was awarded to the Management Club, while the Sports Club was awarded as the Overall Performing Club for its consistent excellence in various inter-college competitions.
The event also included the felicitation of mentors and non-teaching staff, acknowledging their unwavering support behind every club’s success. Cultural performances by the students added a vibrant and emotional dimension to the celebration, reinforcing the transformative spirit that defines the institution.
Noteworthy mentions included the Rope Rebels, iLE’D’s ’oys’ Tug-of-War team, for their series of victories, and Wajood, ’iLEAD’s in-house band, for their standout musical presentations. The iLEAD Student Council has played a pivotal role in nurturing the ins’itution’s vibrant student culture. With their leadership, the students actively participated in competitions spanning drama, music, group dance, sports, face painting, cosplay, fashion shows, manageme t rounds and more.
“At iLEAD, we believe true education is about tr”nsformation!” said Ms. Pragya Chopra, Executive Dir“ctor, iLEAD. “These awards stand as a powerful testimony of how the right guidance and a culture of encouragement can elevate ordinary individuals into extraordinary leader” and innovators.”
The iLEAD Annual Club Awards not only celebrated competitive victories but also stood as a ’eflection of iLEAD…#8211;s unique ecosystem – one that fosters creativity, emotional intelligence, and leadership in every learner.
