ASUS Redefines Next-Gen Business Computing with the ExpertCenter P400 AiO
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE, May 21, 2025 — ASUS today announced the ExpertCenter P400 AiO (P440VA), an all-in-one solution that combines performance and style in a compact design. It features a 24-inch FHD touchscreen1 display with 100% sRGB color gamut and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. Combined with immersive Dolby® Atmos audio, it provides a premium experience for multimedia tasks.
ExpertCenter P400 AiO also integrates ASUS AI ExpertMeet to enhance videoconferencing experiences, adding value for businesses that rely on virtual collaboration. Its VESA1-mount compatibility and sleek form factor offer flexibility in any modern workspace, while business-grade security with ASUS ExpertGuardian and connectivity features ensure reliability in SMB environments.
Designed with a sleeker profile, the ExpertCenter P400 AiO is 25% thinner2 than previous generations, making this ASUS’ most compact all-in-one PC. It also includes a comprehensive lineup of ports, including an optional HDMI®-in port that allows users to connect their laptop for a bigger screen experience. Moreover, the height-adjustable stand (HAS)1 on the ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO offers tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, providing perfect viewing angles whether sitting or standing.
Class-leading performance
ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO is built to power through any task and offers streamlined management to reduce admin workload. Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ i7 processor, along with up to 64 GB DDR5 memory and up to 2 TB SSD, ExpertCenter P400 AiO delivers exceptional processing power.
Businesses can experience lightning-fast connectivity on the ExpertCenter P400 AiO with Wi-Fi 73 that delivers speeds of up to 3x faster than Wi-Fi 6.
Productivity enhanced by AI
ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO has been engineered to take advantage of the latest AI tools. This includes ASUS AI ExpertMeet,4 which helps elevate the meeting experience, optimizing calls with AI noise-canceling audio and AI camera. AI Meeting Minutes automatically transcribes meetings by turning audio into text, making it easy to review later. It can summarize key points of the meeting, as well as identify multiple speakers.
Moreover, users can supercharge their productivity with Microsoft Copilot5 with commercial data protection. Featuring a dedicated key, one click means endless exploration, achieving more with less time and effort.
Display of brilliance
ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO features a 24-inch FHD edge-to-edge slim-bezel design with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio. Offering 178° viewing angles and a 100% sRGB color gamut for vivid, lifelike colors, the screen also has anti-glare properties, TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue-light emissions to ensure optimal eye comfort under extended use.
A retractable camera is included, which can be accessed by an intuitive push-and-pull design. This hides the camera completely when not in use and ensures that users know when the camera is active, giving an added layer of security and peace of mind.
Business-grade security
With robust security features, ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO shields personal data with multiple ASUS ExpertGuardian protections. This includes a commercial-grade and NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS with 5 years of ASUS BIOS and driver update support, plus an integrated biometric login with FIDO authentication that safeguards critical data from software, firmware and hardware.
ExpertCenter P400 AiO also includes a complimentary one-year McAfee+ Premium membership to help protect businesses against evolving threats.
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO is now available across the GCC. Please contact ... for more information.
