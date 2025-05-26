Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abu Dhabi opens 2025 EuroLeague Final Four at Louvre Abu Dhabi


2025-05-26 02:26:55
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 23 May 2025: Marking a major milestone in EuroLeague history, the 2025 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four has officially tipped off for the first time in Abu Dhabi.
Ahead of today’s high-stakes semifinals, the tournament opened with a press conference at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, featuring a red carpet arrival with Shani Blatt and Deniz Aksoy, and two engaging panel discussions exploring the league’s rich legacy and bright future.

The first panel featured league executives, including Euroleague Basketball CEO Paulius Motiejunas, who expressed confidence in the competition’s continued success: "Every game matters is not just a slogan. If you are not a fan and turn on a TV, you get sucked into it. If we keep this, we can go for another 250 years."

He was joined by Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul General Manager Maurizio Gherardini and FC Bayern Munich’s Marko Pesic. Gherardini echoed the optimistic outlook: "The EuroLeague as a product has history, an incredible fan base… We have whatever is needed to grow."

The second panel brought together EuroLeague legends, including All-25 EuroLeague team members Kyle Hines, Nando De Colo and Dejan Bodiroga, alongside nine-time champion coach Zeljko Obradovic.

Following the panels, the stage was set for the official team presentations. Representing their respective teams at the press conference were:
• Fenerbahce: Coach Sarunas Jasikevicius and Nigel Hayes-Davis
• Panathinaikos: Coach Ergin Ataman and EuroLeague MVP Kendrick Nunn
• Olympiacos: Coach Georgios Bartzokas and Sasha Vezenkov
• AS Monaco: Coach Vassilis Spanoulis and Mike James
Bringing the 2025 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four to Abu Dhabi is giving fans the rare chance to witness some of Europe’s top basketball talent compete live in an unforgettable setting. Already home to world-class events like the NBA, UFC, and Formula 1, Abu Dhabi continues to deliver exceptional experiences through its dynamic, year-round Abu Dhabi Calendar.

