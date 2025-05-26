403
École Ducasse Abu Dhabi to Host Open Day Showcasing World-Class Culinary and Pastry Programs
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio invites aspiring chefs and passionate food enthusiasts to an exclusive Open Day on 17th June from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, offering a first-hand glimpse into its prestigious Essential Programs in French Pastry Arts and Culinary Arts.
Held at the heart of Abu Dhabi, Al Hosn Cultural Foundation, the Open Day will be a unique opportunity for potential students to explore the studio’s world-class facilities, interact with culinary experts, and understand the professional journey that awaits them under the guidance of École Ducasse’s globally recognized faculty.
Guests will be welcomed by the management and treated to a live culinary demonstration by the Executive Pastry Chef and Assistant Pastry Chef, showcasing the level of artistry and technique taught in the programs.
The French Pastry Arts Essential Program is available in two schedules. The Weekday Program begins in September, runs for 2 months, and takes place from Tuesday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The Weekend Program starts in October, spans 6 months, and is held on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
The Culinary Arts Essential Program also offers both weekday and weekend options. The Weekday Program commences in September, runs for 2 months, and is conducted from Tuesday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The Weekend Program, starting in September, extends over 6 months, and takes place on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
These programs are tailored for culinary enthusiasts and aspiring professionals seeking to master fundamental techniques and prepare for successful careers in the culinary and pastry arts industry.
To RSVP for the Open Day or inquire about the programs, please contact +971 2 566 9885, +971 52 663 7689,
or email: ....
