U.S. Judge Mandates Return of Wrongfully Deported Asylum Seeker
(MENAFN) A U.S. federal judge has mandated that the Trump administration take immediate steps to bring back a Guatemalan asylum seeker who was deported in violation of legal protections, according to a media outlet and other U.S. media reports published Saturday.
The asylum seeker, referred to as O.C.G., sought refuge in the U.S. in 2024, reportedly after suffering several violent assaults in Guatemala, the outlet reported, citing court records.
His journey to the United States was marked by further trauma—he was kidnapped for ransom and raped in Mexico—experiences he detailed during immigration proceedings.
Although an immigration judge had initially ruled against deporting O.C.G. to Guatemala, he was nevertheless transported to Mexico just two days later. He was denied the opportunity to fully argue his case or speak with his legal counsel beforehand.
Subsequently, Mexican authorities deported him to Guatemala, where he now lives in fear of renewed violence from previous attackers, court documents state.
According to the outlet, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy determined that the deportation likely breached O.C.G.’s due process rights, citing a ruling issued late Friday.
Despite O.C.G.'s objections to being sent to Mexico, the immigration judge had reportedly told him such a move would require further legal steps—steps that were ultimately bypassed, according to the court’s findings.
“Those necessary steps, and O.C.G.’s pleas for help, were ignored. As a result, O.C.G. was given up to Mexico, which then sent him back to Guatemala, where he remains in hiding today,” Murphy stated.
This marks the third confirmed instance in which the Trump administration has been ordered to reverse an unlawful deportation.
