AB KN Energies Unaudited Financial Information For The 3 Months Of 2025
|EUR millions
|Group
|Company
|1-3 months of 2025
|1-3 months of 2024
|1-3 months of 2025
|1-3 months of 2024
|Revenue
|25.3
|24.4
|24.3
|23.6
|EBITDA
|13.6
|14.1
|13.1
|13.7
|Net profit (loss)
|4.4
|2.6
|4.0
|2.2
|Adjusted net profit (loss)
|4.4
|6.0
|4.0
|5.7
Management comment:
Revenue from liquid energy terminals for 1-3 months of 2025 amounts to EUR 7.9 million, which is an increase of 8 % compared to the same period in 2024 (EUR 7.3 million). This growth was driven by increased income from tank rentals and liquid energy product storage services, as well as a roughly 11 % rise in handling volumes.
Revenues from the regulated LNG business segment amounted to EUR 15.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, remaining at a similar level compared to the same period in 2024 (EUR 14.9 million). The terminal's regasification and reloading volumes reached 8.7 TWh, which is 1.7 TWh higher than in the same period in 2024 (7.0 TWh).
Revenue from commercial LNG activities in 1–3 months of 2025 amounts to EUR 2.5 million, which is higher than in the same period of 2024 (EUR 2.1 million). This growth in revenue was driven by LNG projects abroad, activities in Brazil, and the development of the Klaipėda LNG value chain.
Enclosed:Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements of AB KN Energies for 3 months period ended 31 March 2025.
Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772.
