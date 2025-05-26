Periodic Announcement On The Acquisition Of The Bank‘S Own Shares And Its Results (Week 3)
|
Transaction overview
|
Date
|
Total number of shares purchased on the day ( units)
|
Weighted average price (EUR)
|
Total value of transactions (EUR)
|
2025.05.19
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Total acquired during the current week
|
500,000
|
Total acquired during the programme period
|
1,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
The Bank's own bought-back shares: 11,597,749 units.
Following the above transactions, the Bank will own a total of 12,097,749 units of own shares representing 1.82 % of the Bank's issued shares.
Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.
This information is also available at:
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447
Attachment
-
Additional detailed information about transactions (week 3)
