Tonner Drones Pleased To Present New Board-Members

Schiltigheim, May 26th 2025 08:00, Tonner Drones ('the Company') is pleased to announce that it has found two new directors willing to join the company. They will be appointed at the AGM of June 19th.

Tonner Drones is adding two people with strong resumes to the board, who can help the company further in the next phase of the turnaround.

Fabrice Augereau is an experienced engineer who has worked as a Project Manager for clients such as Thales and Airbus. His expertise in the drone, robotics and AI sector is a valuable addition to the board of Tonner Drones. In addition, he was previously involved in the development of the Countbot at former Delta Drone. Since Q4 2024, a pleasant collaboration has again arisen between Tonner Drones and Fabrice Augereau for the development of the Countbot. Both parties are therefore dedicated to making the project a success.

Arnoud Jullens' expertise lies in guiding start-up and scale-up companies toward success. He brings extensive experience and a broad network within the business community. Arnoud is the CEO of Docklab and serves on the supervisory board of the listed company Lavide Holding. Tonner Drones believes he can play a valuable role in the company's future growth.

Now that the restructuring and turnaround have been successfully completed, David Cloetingh's term of office also has ended. He will step down at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Olaf Graeff will remain a member of the board.

The full agenda of the AGM will be published on the website shortly. The date of the AGM is June 19, 2025, at the offices of the Lexelians law firm, located at 11, avenue de l'Opéra – 75001 Paris. Tonner Drones calls on shareholders to actively participate in the company and vote together with CEO van den Ouden (he owns 13% of the shares) at the annual meeting, so that the quorum of the meeting can be met. Shareholders are requested to send an email to ... so that the company can send them the agenda and voting forms.

“I am delighted that Jullens and Augereau want to join Tonner Drones,” Diede van den Ouden, CEO, said.“I have had a very pleasant collaboration with both of them in the past. Arnoud Jullens has made a major contribution to the turnaround that we have been able to achieve at the Dutch listed company Lavide Holding. With Fabrice Augereau we add a lot of technical knowledge to our team. He has been active for Tonner Drones in our promising Countbot project in recent months. He was willing to join the board because of the pleasant collaboration and the positive developments in the company. Finally, I would like to thank outgoing director David Cloetingh for his contribution to the successful turnaround of Tonner Drones. He stepped in and performed well at a time when the company needed it most.”

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones' strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at / ...

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

Attachment

ENG_Tonner Drones pleased to present new board-members