Zatuchni & Associates Provides Gender Discrimination Services Across New Jersey

Leading employment law firm strengthens advocacy for victims of workplace gender discrimination throughout the state.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zatuchni & Associates , a premier NJ employment law firm specializing in workplace discrimination cases, offers gender discrimination legal services in NJ to address the growing number of workplace discrimination cases reported across New Jersey. The firm represents employees throughout the state who have experienced unfavorable treatment based on sex or gender in violation of federal and state laws.

Gender discrimination remains a persistent issue in workplaces nationwide. Under both federal law (Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964) and state law (New Jersey Law Against Discrimination), employees are protected against discrimination based on sex or gender. Despite these protections, many workers continue to face unfair treatment that can significantly impact their careers and livelihoods.

"Gender discrimination manifests in numerous ways that can harm an employee's career trajectory and economic opportunities," said David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney at Zatuchni & Associates. "From unequal pay and promotion denials to different workplace standards and outright harassment, these discriminatory practices remain all too common in modern workplaces."

Gender discrimination occurs when an employee experiences unfavorable treatment based, even partially, on their sex, including but not limited to:

.Denied a job or promotion unfairly.

.Given less desirable work assignments compared to others.

.Paid less or denied benefits provided to coworkers in similar roles.

.Unjustly terminated from your position.

.Subjected to workplace harassment based on your sex or gender.

The firm represents clients in various forms of gender discrimination cases, including situations where female managers receive lower compensation than male counterparts in comparable positions, women executives encounter advancement barriers, saleswomen are assigned inferior territories or commission structures, and female employees face different standards than their male colleagues.

Zatuchni & Associates also emphasizes the importance of understanding anti-retaliation protections. Under state and federal law, employees who report discrimination are protected from punishment or adverse actions by their employers.

The firm's approach to gender discrimination cases involves thoroughly investigating claims, securing evidence to prove discrimination, and developing strategies focused on achieving justice and optimal outcomes for clients.

Former client Cathy L. shared her experience working with the firm: "Thank you for all the help you have given me with my case. I especially appreciate the professional advice you have provided, and the information you have shared with me. Your assistance has been invaluable to me during this process. Again, thank you so much. I greatly appreciate your assistance."

Another client, Sandi D., stated: "It was a pleasure working with Zatuchni & Associates, Dave was always there for me guiding me in the eight direction..."

"David was very attentive and quick in the full process. I highly recommend David and his law firm for your needs. He was very understanding and helped me understand the full process from start to finish," added client Jason K.

David Zatuchni brings unique insight to employment discrimination cases, having begun his career defending corporate employers against labor law violations and discrimination suits. This experience provided valuable perspective on what employees need to successfully challenge large companies in court.

"At Zatuchni & Associates, employment law is all we do," Zatuchni added. "We provide every client with high-quality legal representation regardless of their position - from vice presidents to truck drivers. Every employee deserves the same caliber of representation that large corporations receive."

The firm has established a strong record of successful outcomes, including numerous jury verdicts. Mr. Zatuchni has obtained a $3.2 million whistleblower claim in New Jersey, representing one of the state's largest whistleblower awards. He has been recognized as a Superlawyer from 2012-2014 and continuously from 2018-2025.

With offices in Lambertville and Morristown, Zatuchni & Associates serves clients throughout New Jersey, from Trenton to Newark.

Employees who believe they have experienced gender discrimination in the workplace can contact Zatuchni & Associates at +1 609-243-0300 or visit contact/ for a free, confidential consultation.

###

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates (about-us/ ) in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300



Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

United States

201-820-0644



Note to Editors:

.Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

.The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

.Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

.The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

End of Press Release.

