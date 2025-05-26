Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Confirms Commitment to African Union

Türkiye Confirms Commitment to African Union


2025-05-26 02:14:14
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Türkiye reiterated its firm relationship with the African Union in honor of Africa Day, emphasizing a twenty-year journey of mutual engagement.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry acknowledged the occasion on X, stating, “This year, we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Türkiye's observer status at the African Union.”

In its message, the ministry emphasized Türkiye’s role as one of the African Union’s strategic allies. It further announced preparations for the "IV. Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit" scheduled for 2026, reflecting its ongoing commitment to collaboration.

The ministry extended warm wishes for the occasion, posting: "Happy #AfricaDay!" Later the same day, it issued an official declaration on its website, congratulating African countries on Africa Day.

The statement highlighted the symbolic importance of Africa Day, describing it as a representation of African peoples’ “aspirations…for an integrated Continent in peace, stability and prosperity” and their determination to secure “a rightful place in the international system.”

Türkiye pledged to remain “a reliable and sincere partner” to African states as they strive toward these ambitions.

The statement reaffirmed Türkiye's intent to enhance its cooperation with the continent, founded on principles of “equal partnership, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation,” while maintaining ongoing dialogue with African counterparts.

Finally, the ministry emphasized that both Türkiye and African nations will persist in striving for a shared future defined by stability, harmony, and economic well-being.

MENAFN26052025000045017167ID1109594147

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search