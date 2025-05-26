Minister Of Awqaf Heads Qatari Hajj Mission For 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim issued a ministerial decision forming the Qatari Hajj Mission for the 1446 AH 2025 season, and designating the affiliated support units operating under its framework.

The move is part of the broader scope of the nation's sustained and high-level efforts to ensure that pilgrims from Qatar perform their rituals with utmost ease, safety, and spiritual reassurance, under an integrated and well-coordinated institutional umbrella.

H E Minister of Awqaf shall head the Qatari Hajj Mission, with the Director of the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, Ali bin Sultan Al Misifri, appointed as Deputy Head of the Mission. The Mission shall include members representing key entities, namely the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Health, and Awqaf, to ensure synergised efforts in serving the nation's pilgrims.

The decision stipulates the establishment of an advisory committee, along with specialised administrative and technical units, composed of the religious guidance and fatwa unit, medical services unit, inspection and oversight unit, public relations and media unit, secretariat unit, information systems unit, coordination, follow-up, and airport affairs unit, financial unit, the communications and support unit, pilgrimage services unit, holy sites security unit, and logistics unit.