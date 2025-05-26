Qatar's Investment Market Poised For Steady Growth With 5% CAGR By Decade End

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's investment market is projected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5 percent during the forecast period from 2025 through 2030, reflecting the country's strategic commitment to economic diversification and foreign investment attraction, stated Mordor Intelligence in its report.

The nation's projected financial surplus of 15.8 percent in 2024, as outlined in the Economic Report 2023/2024, further underscores its economic resilience and appeal to global investors.

The Peninsula spoke to a few investors, who stressed that the ongoing reforms and targeted sectoral initiatives, particularly in real estate and information and communication technology (ICT), are transforming Qatar into a hub for sustainable and innovation-driven growth, aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“Qatar isn't just building cities. It's building the future,” said Amal Rahmani, Chief Market Strategist at MENA Capital Partners.“With a projected CAGR of 5 percent through the coming years, this market is not merely emerging, it's asserting.”

Much of the optimism stemmed from the Economic Report 2023/2024, which projected a financial surplus of approximately 15.8 percent last year. This economic cushion, bolstered by oil revenues and diversification efforts, underscored the nation's ability to sustain long-term investment ambitions under the country's strategic vision.

Real estate has emerged as a key driver of Qatar's economic growth, fueled by regulatory reforms, enhanced transparency, and increased accessibility for foreign investors.“The formation of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the new e-services platform have revolutionised transparency,” noted Rahmani.“Foreign investors, particularly non-Qataris, now feel safer and more welcome in property ownership here.”

Reforms, she noted, are not just regulatory but philosophical-inviting the world in to build with Qatar, not just in it. Adjacent to the real estate display, a digital innovation booth captured the attention of Swiss delegates.

According to Mordor Intelligence, ICT spending is projected to hit $6.3bn by 2027. “Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 is the blueprint every smart nation should envy,” said Pascal, an investor in the MENA region.“From AI to cloud computing, this is fertile ground for scalable innovation.”

Several Swiss startups attended the Web Summit Qatar 2025, a landmark event drawing global investors and thinkers. The Swiss tech pavilion buzzed with activity, while cybersecurity firms discussed partnerships with Qatari banks, AI developers explored healthcare integrations, and e-commerce platforms pitched ideas to a fast-digitising retail sector.

In addition, the country's AI market is expected to hit $58.8m by 2026 and is already influencing public policy.“The country's AI strategy is not just about automation. It's about optimising healthcare delivery, financial services, and education,” said Robert Malcolm, a market analyst.

“Qatar is no longer a pit stop in the Gulf. It's a destination and a launchpad and if you are serious about innovation in the Middle East, you plant your flag here,” he added.