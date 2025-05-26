NABCO Furniture Partners With LG Electronics To Offer Complete Home Solutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a move set to redefine luxury home living in the region, NABCO Furniture has announced an exclusive partnership with LG Electronics, bringing the globally acclaimed LG product range under the NABCO retail umbrella.

From now on, all LG Electronics and LG home appliances will be available for purchase through NABCO's premium outlets, marking a strategic collaboration between two giants in their respective industries.

NABCO, widely recognized as a trendsetter in high-end furniture and interior design, has long been the destination for discerning customers who value style, quality, and innovation. With this partnership, the brand is expanding its portfolio beyond luxury furniture into premium home electronics, providing customers with a one-stop solution for all their home living needs. Whether you're furnishing a new home or upgrading your lifestyle, NABCO now offers the perfect synergy between sophisticated furnishings and cutting-edge technology.

LG Electronics, a global leader in home appliances and smart technology, is renowned for its innovation, reliability, and award-winning design. From state-of-the-art OLED TVs and smart refrigerators to efficient washing machines and air conditioning units, LG products bring unparalleled comfort, convenience, and intelligence into the modern home. The partnership with NABCO ensures that these premium products are now showcased in a setting that reflects their aesthetic and functional excellence.

“This collaboration is about more than just selling products - it's about creating seamless, luxurious living environments,” said a spokesperson from NABCO.“Our customers have always looked to us to deliver the best in home lifestyle solutions. With LG's premium technology now integrated into our showrooms, we're offering a complete vision of the modern home - one that is as intelligent and efficient as it is elegant and stylish.”

The integration of LG products into NABCO stores will be more than just shelf space. Customers can expect thoughtfully curated in-store experiences where LG appliances are incorporated into NABCO's furniture displays, allowing shoppers to visualize and experience fully designed living spaces. This unique approach transforms the retail experience, making it both immersive and inspiring.

Furthermore, NABCO will offer customized consultation services to help clients design entire home environments using both NABCO's furniture and LG's home solutions. The aim is to make luxury living both accessible and effortless, allowing customers to enjoy the very best in design and functionality - all under one roof. LG's innovative products, viz: OLED TV, Mood-Up refrigerators , Washtower & range of air purifiers is on display at Gharaffa store. Customers can also buy LG's entire range of products from .