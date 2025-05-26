Sheikha Alya Meets President And CEO Of Save Children US
New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with President and CEO of Save the Children US, Janti Soeripto, at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.
During the meeting, they reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership between the State of Qatar and Save the Children, particularly in light of the ongoing preparations for the Second World Summit for Social Development, which Qatar will host at the end of this year. Both sides affirmed the importance of coordinating efforts to empower children and youth and to ensure their rights to development and education.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment