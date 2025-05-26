Qatar Participates In 44Th GCC Anniversary Celebration
Riyadh: The State of Qatar has participated in the GCC General Secretariat ceremony, marking the Council's 44th anniversary.
The ceremony was honored and sponsored by HRH Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; HRH Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the State of Kuwait H E Abdulrahman Baddah Al Mutairi, whose country holds the current GCC Supreme Council presidency; and Secretary-General of the GCC H E Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi.
The State of Qatar was represented at the ceremony by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.
