MECC Launches Course On Nuclear Inspection

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by its Radiation Protection Department and in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has launched an advanced training course on licensing and inspection of nuclear gauges.

Running until May 29, the course is part of the Ministry's broader efforts to enhance the competencies of national personnel in radiation regulation. The course is designed to equip inspectors and staff of the Radiation Protection Department with the knowledge and technical expertise required to manage radiological technologies used in the industrial sector, to better strengthen radiation safety standards and promote the safe and responsible use of such technologies within Qatar.

The training course was attended by the Director of the Radiation Protection Department and Assistant National Liaison Officer for the IAEA Eng. Abdulrahman Al Abduljabbar alongside a number of international experts and specialists in radiation safety and nuclear gauge inspection.

The course covers a range of scientific and technical subjects, including internationally recognized radiation safety standards, technical inspection procedures for nuclear gauge devices, and the latest systems and technologies for radiation monitoring and detection, particularly those implemented in Qatar's industrial sector.

It combines theoretical and practical exercises, including realistic simulations of inspection processes and field applications of legal enforcement procedures for addressing violations.

These components enhance participants' practical understanding and enable them to manage potential regulatory scenarios effectively.

