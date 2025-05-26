ASEAN Summit Kicked Off In Malaysia With Eye On Integration, Resilience

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (NNN-BERNAMA) – The 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, kicked off here today, in the capital of Malaysia, with greater regional integration and resilience against trade and economic disruptions, high on the agenda.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the plenary session, Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, urged ASEAN members to work together to face the challenges brought about by a changing world order, to ensure the agenda of sustainable and equitable development is not sidelined.

“For ASEAN, our peace, stability and prosperity have often depended on an open, inclusive, rules-based international order, anchored in the free flow of trade, capital and people. These foundations are now being dismantled under the force of arbitrary action,” he said.

“Indeed, a transition in the geopolitical order is underway, and the global trading system is under further strain, with the recent imposition of U.S. unilateral tariffs. Protectionism is resurging as we bear witness to multilateralism breaking apart at the seams,” he added.

Anwar also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with friendly partners of the grouping, noting the significance of the first ever ASEAN-China-GCC summit, which brings together the grouping along with China – the region's biggest economic partner, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Malaysia is the chair of ASEAN for 2025, and is hosting the ASEAN Summit and related summits under the theme“Inclusivity and Sustainability.”– NNN-BERNAMA