Australian PM Condemns Israel For Limiting Supplies To Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CANBERRA, May 26 (NNN-AAP) – Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, condemned Israel's limiting of aid to Gaza as“unacceptable.”

Albanese today described the blockade of food and supplies to people“who are in need” in Gaza, as“outrageous” and said that, he has indicated Australia's position directly to the Israeli regime.

“We find Israel's excuses and explanations completely untenable and without credibility,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“People are starving. The idea that a democratic state withholds supply is an outrage. That is my clear position.”

Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, earlier in May, joined counterparts from 22 other countries, including Germany, France and Britain, in calling for Israel to allow an immediate full resumption of aid into Gaza, and enable United Nations organisations to save lives and reduce suffering.

The Australian branch of international charity, Oxfam, today published the results of a poll that found 82 percent of Australians believe, Israel's deliberate blocking of aid into Gaza“cannot be justified.”

The survey found that 67 percent of Australians believe that, the federal government should do more to support civilians in Gaza to access food, water and medicine.– NNN-AAP