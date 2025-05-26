Missing Srinagar Boy's Body Recovered From Jhelum After 3 Days

An official said that the boy had gone missing on May 22 from Noorbagh, Srinagar, following which the SDRF and other rescuers launched a search operation.

He said that his body was recovered from the river near Chochen Faqeer, Takanwaripora Noorbagh, reported news agency KNO.

“The body was spotted by sand diggers and they informed the police. He was identified as Inayat Ahmed Ganie alias Anees (13), son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie of Palapora, Goripora,” he said.

