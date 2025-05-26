Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Missing Srinagar Boy's Body Recovered From Jhelum After 3 Days


2025-05-26 02:03:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Body of a minor boy who had gone missing three days ago was recovered from the river Jhelum in the Noorbagh area of Srinagar on Monday morning, officials said.

An official said that the boy had gone missing on May 22 from Noorbagh, Srinagar, following which the SDRF and other rescuers launched a search operation.

He said that his body was recovered from the river near Chochen Faqeer, Takanwaripora Noorbagh, reported news agency KNO.

“The body was spotted by sand diggers and they informed the police. He was identified as Inayat Ahmed Ganie alias Anees (13), son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie of Palapora, Goripora,” he said.

