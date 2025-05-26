403
Drone Attacks Leave Dozens Dead in Ukraine
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday, a devastating wave of Russian drone assaults struck Ukraine for a second consecutive night, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 individuals.
The attacks, part of the ongoing conflict between the two nations, have intensified the cycle of mutual accusations between Moscow and Kyiv regarding aerial bombardments.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported via Telegram that a total of 13 regions, including the nation's capital and the adjacent Kyiv area, were impacted during the overnight onslaught.
These strikes caused extensive destruction to more than 80 housing structures.
"Twelve people have died, more than 60 have been injured," Klymenko announced, adding that emergency crews are currently engaged in removing debris and relocating civilians.
According to Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the attacks were calculated and targeted at "ordinary cities."
He stated, "Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. In Kyiv, dormitories of the university's history department were hit. There were also strikes on enterprises," as posted on his X account.
In response, Ukraine’s Air Force asserted that its defensive systems managed to intercept 266 out of 298 drones deployed by Russia overnight, in addition to 47 projectiles of varying types.
Conversely, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a counterstatement claiming that a "massive" offensive had successfully hit Ukrainian facilities tied to the military-industrial sector, along with "radio-technical reconnaissance and satellite communication centers."
In an earlier announcement, Russia stated that it had neutralized 110 Ukrainian drones during a widespread nocturnal attack that spanned over 10 areas, including the capital city, Moscow.
The previous day saw similar confrontations, with Ukraine reporting the interception of 245 drones and six Iskander-M ballistic missiles, while Russia claimed it had destroyed 94 Ukrainian drones.
