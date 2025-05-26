Mumbai Rains Today: Netizens Urge BMC To Set Up 'Special Swimming Classes' As Waterlogging Reported In Many Areas
According to weather officials, Mumbai' s Nariman Point area recorded 40 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 7 am today, while Grant Road received 36 mm, Colaba saw 31 mm, and Byculla experienced 21 mm of rainfall. Light rain is also being reported across the city's eastern and western suburbs, they mentioned.Netizens react
One of the users said,“Special swimming classes should be introduced by BMC.” Another remarked,“We spend billions on our infrastructure. But every monsoon its the same story.”“Duniya khatam hojayegi par Hindmata me mansoon me pani bharana kabhi khatam nahi hoga”,“Never ending problem”,“Never have I seen such rains in May.. it feels like July weather in Mumbai” were some other comments made.
Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several areas since last week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised residents to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.Also Read | Monsoon hits Kerala; red alert in Goa, Karnataka; heavy rain likely in Mumbai
In addition, the BMC, along with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has identified 96 buildings across the city as hazardous during the monsoon, reports said. Approximately 3,100 residents have been asked to relocate to safer locations.
The IMD stated,“Conditions are favourable for further advance into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, more parts of west-central and North Bay of Bengal and some more parts of North Eastern states during next three days.”Also Read | Mumbai becomes India's priciest office market, Hyderabad ranks 2nd
Suburban train services on the Central and Western Railway experienced delays, while road traffic was affected by reduced visibility.“Suburban trains are delayed by eight to 10 minutes because of reduced speed on account of low visibility due to incessant downpour,” PTI quoted a spokesperson of the Central Railway as saying.
