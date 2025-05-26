Mumbai Weather: Local Trains Delayed, Traffic Disrupted, Flights Diverted As Heavy Rains, Waterlogging Paralyses City

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai local trains were running late, while traffic and flight services were disrupted as heavy rainfall lashed the Maharashtra capital on Monday. Heavy waterlogging following incessant rainfall left the Mumbai and its suburb to a stand still.

For the commuters, here's an update on local trains, traffic and flights services to and from Mumbai:

Local trains:

Mumbai Division - Central Railway said that due to heavy rains in Mumbai suburban section, "local train services are running with cautious Speed." According to reports, "locals are now getting delayed more than 30 minutes".