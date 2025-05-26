Lucky Stars Align: 5 Zodiac Signs To See Fortune On Amavasya

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) On Jyeshtha Amavasya, the Sun, Moon, and Mercury form a Trigraha Yoga in Taurus.

Taurus folks can expect benefits on Jyeshtha Amavasya. Family joy and peace are on the horizon. Possible financial gains through your spouse, boosting your family status. Business looks good too, with unexpected profits. Positive career changes are also likely.Cancerians, get ready for a financial boost on Jyeshtha Amavasya! New income streams are possible, and you'll be great at saving too. Employees might see a raise or promotion. Family and friends will be supportive. A long-held wish could come true.Virgos, luck is on your side this Jyeshtha Amavasya. Unfinished tasks will get done, and you'll maximize gains with minimal effort. Sudden business profits are possible. Overseas travel plans might succeed, bringing joy. Guidance from a father figure will steer you right.Scorpios, your partner will be your strength this Jyeshtha Amavasya. Partnerships, especially in business, will thrive. Your partner's luck will rub off on you, helping complete tasks. A good time to discuss love marriage plans with family. Teamwork at work pays off.

Capricorns, find joy in your children this Jyeshtha Amavasya. Long-term investments could pay off. Financial endeavors will succeed, boosting your confidence. Good news for those taking competitive exams. A positive family atmosphere prevails, and you might receive financial help from your kids.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.