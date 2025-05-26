Acharya Institute Of Technology Hosts Grand Inauguration Of Srishti 2025 In Collaboration With ABVP

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)- Acharya Institute of Technology, in association with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), inaugurated the much-anticipateda three-day celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology, in a grand ceremony held on campus.

The event commenced with the inspiring Innovacation theme song, setting the tone for an electrifying experience ahead. Dr. C.K. Marigowda, Principal of AIT, extended a heartfelt welcome, followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Prof. Ganesan Kannabiran (Director, NAAC), Dr. Sanjay Tyagi (Director, STPI), Sri Virendra Singh Solanki (National General Secretary, ABVP), Dr. Vinayak Singh Rajput (Vice President, ABVP North), and Dr. Balaveer Reddy (Advisor, Acharya), whose presence added prestige to the occasion.

The Convenor presented an overview of the engaging lineup of activities under the Srishti Innovation Exchange 2025, promising three days of vibrant student participation, thought leadership, and breakthrough showcases. Distinguished speakers highlighted India's growing technological prowess, the significance of Operation Sindoor, and the vital role of soft skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship in today's evolving landscape. The event also honored the enduring impact of ABVP's mission and contributions to student development across the country.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Sri Sachin Kulageri, Secretary of ABVP, followed by the National Anthem and the grand unveiling of Project Expo 2025, setting the stage for the forthcoming days of discovery and collaboration.

Srishti 2025 stands as a testament to the synergy between academia and youth organizations in shaping the future of Indian innovation and education.

ಇದು ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಮೂಲದ ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ನೋಟಿಗೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಅನುವಾದವಾಗಿದೆ:

ಪತ್ರಿಕಾ ನೋಟ

ಆಚಾರ್ಯ ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಮಹಾವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯ ಮತ್ತು ಎಬಿವಿಪಿ ಸಂಯುಕ್ತಾಶ್ರಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀಷ್ಠಿ 2025 ಭವ್ಯ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಮೇ 23, 2025 - ಆಚಾರ್ಯ ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಮಹಾವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯವು ಅಖಿಲ ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಪರಿಷತ್ (ಎಬಿವಿಪಿ) ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂಯುಕ್ತವಾಗಿ ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀಷ್ಠಿ 2025 ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮವು ಭವ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಆರಂಭವಾಯಿತು. ಮೂರು ದಿನಗಳ ಈ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ, ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಉದ್ಯಮಶೀಲತೆ ಉತ್ಸವವು ಆಚಾರ್ಯ ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಮಹಾವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆಯಿಂದ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆಯಾಯಿತು.

ಇನ್ನೋವೆಕೇಶನ್ ಧ್ವನಿಪಥದಿಂದ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮವು ಉತ್ಸಾಹಭರಿತ ವಾತಾವರಣವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿತು. ಪ್ರಾಂಶುಪಾಲರಾದ ಡಾ. ಸಿ.ಕೆ. ಮರಿಗೌಡ ಅವರು ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಸ್ವಾಗತ ಭಾಷಣದ ಮೂಲಕ ಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ಶುಭಾರಂಭಗೊಳಿಸಿದರು. ಬಳಿಕ ದೀಪ ಬೆಳಗಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡಲಾಯಿತು. ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರೊ. ಗಣೇಶನ್ ಕನ್ನಡಿರನ್ (ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು, ನ್ಯಾಕ್), ಡಾ. ಸಂಜಯ್ ತ್ಯಾಗಿ ( ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು, ಎಸ್‌ಟಿಪಿಐ), ಶ್ರೀ ವಿರೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಸೋಲಂಕಿ (ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಮಹಾಸಚಿವರು, ಎಬಿವಿಪಿ), ಡಾ. ವಿನಾಯಕ ಸಿಂಗ್ ರಾಜ್ಪುತ್ (ಉಪಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು, ಎಬಿವಿಪಿ ಉತ್ತರ ವಿಭಾಗ) ಮತ್ತು ಡಾ. ಬಾಲವೀರ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ (ಆಚಾರ್ಯ ಸಲಹೆಗಾರರು) ಅವರು ಸನ್ನಿಧಾನದಿಂದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ ಬೆರಗುಗೊಳಿಸಿತು.

ಶ್ರೀಷ್ಠಿ ಇನೊವೇಷನ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಚೇಂಜ್ 2025 ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಯイベントಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಪರಿಚಯವನ್ನು ಸಂಯೋಜಕರು ನೀಡಿದರು. ವಿಶೇಷ ಆಹ್ವಾನಿತ ವಕ್ತಾರರು ಭಾರತ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಡಿದ ಸಾಧನೆಗಳನ್ನು, ಆಪರೇಶನ್ ಸಿಂಧೂರದ ಯಶಸ್ಸನ್ನು ಹಾಗೂ ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಮೃದು ಕೌಶಲ್ಯದ ಮಹತ್ವವನ್ನು ಒತ್ತಿಹೇಳಿದರು. ಉದ್ಯಮಶೀಲತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಎಬಿವಿಪಿಯ ಪ್ರೇರಣಾದಾಯಕ ಪರಂಪರೆಯ ಪ್ರಭಾವವನ್ನು ಸಹ ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.

ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದ ಕೊನೆಗೆ ಶ್ರೀ ಸಚಿನ್ ಕುಳಗೇರಿ, ಎಬಿವಿಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿಯವರು ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದರು. ನಂತರ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗೀತೆ ಗಾಯನ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಾಜೆಕ್ಟ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಪೋ 2025 ಯ ಭವ್ಯ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮವು ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಅಂತ್ಯವಾಯಿತು.

ಶ್ರೀಷ್ಠಿ 2025 ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮವು ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾಭ್ಯಾಸ ಮತ್ತು ಯುವಶಕ್ತಿ ಮಧ್ಯದ ಸಮನ್ವಯದ ಸಜೀವ ಉದಾಹರಣೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮುಂದಿನ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ ಭವಿಷ್ಯವನ್ನು ರೂಪಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಪಾತ್ರವಹಿಸಲಿದೆ.

