LEAKED! Iphone 17 Air Faces Brutal Bend Test – Tough Enough Or Total Fail? (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The iPhone 17 Air is the highlight of the upcoming flagship series. While everyone's attention is focused on the phone's thin appearance, a new hands-on video demonstrates how long-lasting the device is anticipated to be. A man is seen using all of his might to bend the phone in the video, which tipster Majin Bu uploaded to X. Fortunately, the iPhone 17 model did not bend or collapse.

A man tries to bend the gadget in the video by exerting a lot of pressure with both hands. The iPhone maintains its form without bending or displaying any indications of structural weakness in spite of the obvious effort.

The video confirms suspicions that Apple has not only accomplished a smaller design but also enhanced the phone's overall durability, which is frequently viewed as a trade-off in sleeker gadgets. The iPhone 17 Air is said to include a new strengthened titanium-aluminum frame and a revised internal structure to provide stiffness without adding bulk.

The video shows that the new iPhone 17 Air can easily survive the bend test without breaking. It is worth noting that this is no longer the actual iPhone 17 Air, but rather its prototype. That being said, the design and construction will be comparable to the genuine one.

This supports previous rumors that the iPhone 17 Air would prioritize durability and design, providing a slimmer, lighter profile while retaining the toughness that high-end buyers anticipate. Apple may be redefining what customers may anticipate from an incredibly thin smartphone if the finished device comes up to the hype in the video.

It has been mentioned earlier that Apple is going to reinforce the durability of the iPhone 17 Air with premium materials like titanium and aluminium which augurs well for the strength of the device.

If new rumors about the impending iPhone 17 Air are to be believed, Apple's next-generation iPhone may be its most drastic change in years. With a thickness of only 6mm, the slimline model, which is anticipated to come in late 2025, might stand out in the lineup. It is significantly thinner than the current iPhone 16, which has a thickness of 7.8mm.

Several industry insiders claim that the iPhone 17 Air will include a 6.6-inch OLED screen with 120Hz ProMotion technology, which will revolutionize responsiveness and visual fluidity. The Air may become the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made thanks to its very thin design and high-end display specifications.