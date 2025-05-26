Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IPL 2025, GT Vs CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Dominate Gujarat Titans With 83-Run Win!

IPL 2025, GT Vs CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Dominate Gujarat Titans With 83-Run Win!


2025-05-26 02:00:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) concluded their IPL 2025 league stage with an 83-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This emphatic victory showcased CSK's prowess and kept the competition for the top two positions on the points table intense and unpredictable.

MENAFN26052025007385015968ID1109594067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search