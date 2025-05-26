Top 5 Trending And High-Paying Tech Courses After 12Th
These programs are specifically designed for young professionals, freshers, and those aspiring for early employment, structured to fit work schedules through evening or weekend classes. Fees range from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 2,73,600 per year, offering substantial value through stipends, internships, and industry-relevant curriculum.
Top 5 Trending Technology-Based Programs :
BSc in Data Science - IIIT Vadodara
This program provides training in machine learning, statistical modeling, and data analysis. With real-world projects, it prepares for careers in data analytics and artificial intelligence.
Fee: Rs. 2,73,600/year + GST
BCA - Jain University
This program focuses on programming, software development, and database management. With practical coding projects, it equips students for careers in IT and software services.
Fee: Rs. 22,500/year + GST
BSc in AI and Machine Learning, IIIT Vadodara
A specialized program focusing on deep learning, neural networks, and predictive modeling. Workplace-integrated training ensures students gain real-world AI experience.
Fee: Rs. 2,49,700/year + GST
BSc in Physics, Mathematics, and Computer Science at Jain University.
This interdisciplinary program provides a strong foundation in science and computing, ideal for careers in analytics or higher studies.
Fee: Rs. 15,000 per year
BSc in Computer Science - IIIT Vadodara
A great choice for software engineering aspirants, this course dives deep into system design, algorithms, and programming.
Fee: Rs. 2,49,700/year + GST
These technology-focused programs not only open doors to careers in the digital age but also offer flexibility, affordability, and industry experience. They offer a smart and future-ready path to launch a career in the world of technology and innovation after class 12.
For Information: Visit the respective institution websites, ac and ac, to learn more about these programs.
