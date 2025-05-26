Blue Waters To Showcases Premium Omani Sea Bream At HORECA Oman 2025

Blue Water Logo

Blue Waters at HORECA

Blue Waters

-Cooking Demos at Blue Waters' Booth to Tempt visitors with Fresh, Locally Farmed Seafood -Reinforces Commitment to Food Security and Aquaculture Innovation

- Eng. Malik Al Khadhoori, Acting CEOMUSCAT, MUSCAT, OMAN, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oman's aquaculture leader to highlight sustainability, quality, and culinary innovation at the region's premier hospitality and foodservice event.Championing Aquaculture Innovation and Food Security Aligned with Vision 2040.Cooking Demos at Blue Waters' Booth to Tempt HORECA Buyers with Fresh, Locally Farmed Seafood.Blue Waters Reinforces Commitment to Food Security and Aquaculture InnovationBlue Waters SPC, the Sultanate's leading aquaculture pioneer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Food Capital Oman-the investment arm of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA)-is proud to announce its participation in HORECA Oman 2025 , the premier event for the hospitality and foodservice industry in the country. The event, to be held in Muscat, will bring together top players from across the region's hotel, restaurant, and catering (HORECA) sectors for a celebration of innovation, excellence, and culinary creativity.As the largest producer of gilthead seabream in the GCC, Blue Waters will offer visitors a unique, immersive experience through live cooking demonstrations at its pavilion. Led by a professional chef, these dynamic showcases will feature gourmet preparations of Blue Waters' premium, locally farmed seabream, renowned for its buttery texture, rich omega-3 content, and clean, ocean-fresh flavor. Guests will be invited to taste firsthand the exceptional quality that defines Blue Waters' products, cultivated in the nutrient-rich, pristine waters off Oman's coastline.“We are excited to be part of HORECA Oman 2025,” said Eng. Malik Al Khadhoori, Acting CEO of Blue Waters.“This exhibition is a vital platform to connect with industry professionals, showcase our commitment to sustainable aquaculture, and reinforce our position as a trusted supplier to the foodservice industry. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers affirms the market's strong acceptance of our products, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnerships across the region. Our participation reflects Blue Waters' alignment with Oman Vision 2040, particularly in the areas of food security, local job creation, and economic diversification.”Since its founding in 2016, Blue Waters has driven the development of Oman's aquaculture sector through a vertically integrated model that spans hatcheries, offshore cage farming, modern processing facilities, cold chain logistics, and packaging. With a production capacity of 5,000 tons of finfish and 21 million juveniles annually, ensuring a consistent, year-round supply of premium seabream across both domestic and regional markets.All Blue Waters products meet the highest global standards of food safety and sustainability, backed by Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification, HACCP compliance, and Quality Control accreditation from Oman's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources, Oman (MAFWR). The seabream is rigorously tested for hygiene, nutritional content, and environmental safety, guaranteeing a product that is 100% free from bacteria, off-odors, and disease.As part of its commitment to innovation and sustainable impact, Blue Waters is also investing in pilot oyster farming projects on Masirah Island, with a vision to scale up to 1,000 tons annually, while continuing to enhance employment opportunities for Omanis, develop local aquaculture expertise, and support coastal community development.Blue Waters' seabream is widely available at major supermarkets and fresh fish counters across Oman and the wider GCC, catering to both household consumers and professional chefs who value healthy, fresh, and responsibly farmed seafood.As Oman leverages its 3,000 km of coastline and world-class infrastructure to build a robust and resilient food system, Blue Waters is proud to lead the charge in making aquaculture a cornerstone of national sustainability and economic prosperity.Visit the Blue Waters Pavilion at HORECA Oman 2025 to experience the future of premium seafood-responsibly farmed, proudly Omani.About Blue Waters SPCBlue Waters SPC is a pioneering aquaculture company in Oman and a wholly owned subsidiary of Food Capital Oman, the investment arm of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). Established in 2016, the company leads the development of sustainable marine aquaculture in the region, specializing in the production of premium gilthead seabream. With operations spanning advanced hatcheries, offshore cage farms, state-of-the-art processing, and efficient cold chain logistics, Blue Waters delivers high-quality seafood to retail and foodservice markets across Oman and the GCC.Guided by a commitment to environmental responsibility, food safety, and innovation, Blue Waters plays a key role in enhancing national food security and supporting economic diversification in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Nadra Al Busaidi

Blue Waters

+968 79316714

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.