Kochi Shipwreck: Containers Wash Ashore As Coastal Area Remains On Alert
Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 had developed a severe 26-degree tilt on Saturday, approximately 38 nautical miles southwest (Nm SW) of Kochi. At least 13 containers were thrown off the vessel, as it eventually sank on Sunday. The 184-metre-long ship had departed Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was en route to Kochi when the incident occurred on Saturday, May 24. Around 1 25 pm on Saturday, the vessel's operator, MSC Ship Management, informed Indian authorities about the incident and sought immediate assistance. The ICG swiftly initiated rescue efforts, deploying ships and aircraft in the vicinity to provide aerial support. All 24 people on board were evacuated before the ship sank.
Coastal areas still on alert
The Alappuzha District Collector informed that the containers will be removed after inspection and that there is no need to worry at present. Customs officials will inspect the containers before they are removed. The Collector added that the alert remains in effect, people should not approach the containers, and efforts to neutralize possible oil spill at the shipwreck site are ongoing.
The washed-up containers will be handed over to the MSC shipping company. The Coast Guard and the district administration will provide technical assistance for transporting the containers. Revenue Minister K Rajan told Asianet News that people should exercise caution as containers from the cargo ship continue to wash ashore. He said instructions have been given to make special announcements through microphones in coastal panchayats, emphasizing that people should not go within 200 meters of the containers, touch them, or gather around them.
The containers have washed ashore in places like Karunagappally, Chavara, Shakthikulangara, and Neendakara in Kollam and Tharayilkadavu in Alappuzha. Five containers have washed ashore in Neendakara, Kollam, alone. Preliminary assessments suggest that most of the containers are empty. Announcements are being made through microphones in areas like Arattupuzha panchayat in Alappuzha to warn people.
Meanwhile, as containers from the cargo ship continue to wash ashore, authorities have begun testing the seawater for hazardous materials. The Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries at Kerala University and the Department of Fisheries are collecting samples. Fish samples will also be collected in the next phase.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment