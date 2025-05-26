Bengaluru: Public Guided Tours Of Vidhana Soudha To Begin On June 1, Available On Select Days
The program was inaugurated at the Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, Assembly Speaker UT Khader, and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. Visitors will be able to explore the assembly and council halls, the Chief Minister's office, and other areas. Guides will be available to provide information about the historical building.
Visitors can register for the tour through the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) website. Registration requires an Aadhaar card, passport, or other official identification. The fee is ₹50 for those above 16, while entry is free for children under 15. The tours will officially begin on June 1, running from 8 am to 5 pm. Tickets can be booked in advance at
What will the Vidhana Soudha tour be like?
Ten batches of 30 people will be allowed each day. Each tour will last 1.5 hours and cover a distance of 1.5 km. The tour will begin at Gate No. 3 of Vikasa Soudha. Visitors must arrive 20 minutes early for security checks and bring valid government-issued ID.
The tour will include:
- The foundation stone Statues of prominent figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Basavanna, and Kempegowda Corridors on all floors The Chief Minister's office, Speaker's office, Chairman's office, ministers' offices, cabinet meeting room, assembly hall, and council hall
Photography will be permitted only in designated areas. Initially, 10 guides will be available to provide information in Kannada and English about the building's history, architecture, and legislative sessions.
Inspiring future leaders
Tourism Minister HK Patil emphasised that the tour should not be viewed as mere entertainment. He hopes it will inspire young visitors to aspire to leadership roles. The presence of statues of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar is intended to instill patriotism and a spirit of public service.
Speaker UT Khader highlighted the significance of opening the "temple of democracy" to the public. He described it as an educational and constitutional awareness initiative that brings the government closer to the people.
Chairman Basavaraj Horatti shared anecdotes about past objections to public access to the Vidhana Soudha. He expressed confidence that the programme would help develop future political leaders.
