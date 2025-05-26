403
West Bengal Govt Employees Seek Update On 25% Dearness Allowance Payment
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the Supreme Court's order to pay the pending DA to state government employees, a staff organization has sent a legal notice to Nabanna. Employees are worried about the government's plan and timeline for DA payment.Government employees are concerned as CM Mamata Banerjee hasn't addressed the DA case verdict. A staff organization sent a legal notice to Nabanna.The Supreme Court directed the state government to clear 25% DA arrears within 6 weeks. Discussions are underway on how these arrears will be paid.State government employees allege the Mamata government is delaying DA payments. CM Banerjee stated they'll act according to the law.State government employees have been fighting for DA equal to the central government's, protesting and taking legal action.Despite winning legal battles, employees haven't received their DA, making them apprehensive.Along with DA, state government employees are demanding the formation of the 7th Pay Commission as they're still under the 6th.Sources suggest the state government plans to deposit DA arrears into PF accounts, though no official announcement has been made.No timeline has been revealed. Employees are concerned about the lack of clarity on the government's plan and how it will be implemented.The Confederation of State Govt Employees confirmed authorities received their legal notice regarding DA arrears.Discussions are ongoing about how the 25% DA arrears will be paid, but CM Mamata Banerjee hasn't commented yet.
