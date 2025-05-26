IMD Predicts More Rain For Mumbai, Maharashtra; Urges Citizens To Exercise Caution

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS): Heavy rains have continued to lash Mumbai and various parts of Maharashtra since Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts and urged citizens to exercise caution.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has forecast heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Konkan, and western Maharashtra on Monday. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad, while Thane and Palghar are under an orange alert. A yellow alert has been sounded for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, and Nashik.

The IMD issued an advisory saying,“Generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out.”

While the monsoon has already arrived in parts of Maharashtra, the IMD said it will reach Mumbai within the next three days. Several regions, including Konkan, Pune, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Mumbai suburbs, have already seen heavy downpours.

The rains have led to widespread waterlogging in Mumbai, Baramati, Karjat, Thane, and Pune, severely impacting road and rail transport. Local train services have been delayed --15 minutes on the Central Railway and 10 minutes on the Western Railway. Water has also accumulated outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, disrupting bus services in South Mumbai.

In Karjat, heavy rains for the second consecutive day have flooded key areas such as the main market, bus stand, and college square, disrupting normal life. Agricultural losses have been reported, with damage to banana, pomegranate, and onion crops.

The Konkan region, already grappling with economic challenges, has seen tourism and allied industries -- such as Hapus mango trade and fishing -- suffer major setbacks.

Heavy rain continues in Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Thane, and Palghar, further affecting transportation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who represents Baramati, visited flood-affected areas early Monday and assured relief efforts. The State Disaster Management Control Room at Mantralaya remains in constant touch with district authorities, issuing advisories and coordinating response measures.