Real Madrid Appoints Xabi Alonso as Head Coach


2025-05-26 01:50:32
(MENAFN) Real Madrid Club de Fútbol announced on Sunday that Xabi Alonso has been appointed as their head coach for the upcoming three-year term.

The appointment marks a significant return for Alonso to the club where he once began his managerial journey.

In an official statement, Real Madrid recounted that "Xabi Alonso began his coaching career in the Real Madrid academy set-up, taking charge of the Under-12s for the 2018-2019 campaign and winning the league and the Torneo de Campeones."

This early success laid the foundation for his rise in the coaching ranks.

The club further highlighted Alonso’s recent accomplishments, stating, "He now returns to Real Madrid as one of the greatest coaches in the world after making history at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the league, the cup and the German Super Cup over three seasons."

His impressive tenure in Germany elevated his reputation on the global stage.

Additionally, the Spanish side confirmed that the 43-year-old will be officially presented on Monday as their new head coach during a ceremony at the Real Madrid City training complex.

