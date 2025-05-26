Mindray Debuts Next-Generation Benevision V Series Patient Monitoring System At Euroanaesthesia 2025
The increasing utilisation of point-of-care ultrasound in the ICU has transformed patient assessment and management. The new BeneVision V Series connects with ultrasound systems, including the TE Air handheld ultrasound, to systemically integrate imaging data for more insightful decision-making support. This bedside innovation enables clinicians to get clearer ultrasound images on screen, so they can visualise, analyse and document ultrasound findings both in real-time and through historical trends. The upgraded HemoSightTM tool aligns ultrasound-derived parameters with vital signs for synchronised evaluation, generating a more comprehensive hemodynamic profile for timely decision-making.
The MRV PodTM is another innovative breakthrough that enhances vital signs monitoring in critical care, improving patient mobility and optimising clinical workflows. This industry-first, full-parameter, cable-lite solution transmits vital signs data wirelessly to the BeneVision V Series monitor. This frees patients from bedside cables, allowing unimpeded mobility while streamlining workflow and cable management for nurses. Combined with the widely recognised BeneVision N1 transport monitor, the new solution supports continuous monitoring during patient transport for efficient, integrated care.
In addition, the top-of-the-line VMAX features a 4K UHD capacitive screen in an ultra-slim design. Its 360-degree visible alarm lights ensure critical alerts can be seen from any angle, minimising missed alarms and enhancing safety. The responsive touchscreen interface allows for smooth navigation and easy customisation. Clinicians can personalize displays with a simple drag-and-drop, and adjust waveform amplitude using pinch-to-zoom gestures.
"Through our continued collaborations with hospitals and academic institutions, we strive to empower clinicians to provide more personalised and focused care, enhancing patient attention. We anticipate further collaborative outcomes that will lead to improved data analysis and applications for more efficient workflows," added Zhao.
For more about Mindray, please visit
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment