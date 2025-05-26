Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Hubby Kunal Kemmu’S B’Day With Heartfelt ‘#Lategram’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan shared a belated birthday post for her husband, Kunal Kemmu, saying they were too busy enjoying the moment to post earlier and that it's never too late to celebrate special occasions.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the Maldivian getaway, where they celebrated the actor-filmmaker's birthday along with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The pictures captured the couple striking poses, enjoying a romantic birthday dinner by the beach, practicing yoga with a stunning ocean view, watching a beachside movie with their daughter Inaaya, and diving into adventure with a deep-sea expedition.

“May be late to post but never too late to celebrate #lategram because we were too busy living the moment #worththewait #birthdayboy @kunalkemmu,” Soha wrote as the caption.

Kunal turned 42 on May 25. Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of their photos from one of their vacations and wrote,“Aaj kissi ka to birthday hai... #happybirthday.”

In one of the adorable clicks, Soha is seen planting a sweet kiss on Kunal's cheek. The following shots capture the actor at his candid best.

Talking about work, Soha was last seen on screen in the horror film“Chhorii 2” directed by Vishal Furia. A sequel to Chhorii , the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal.

Meanwhile, Kunal's latest work is Madgaon Express. The film marked his directorial debut. It stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

He took home the 'Best Debut Director' award at the Zee Cine Awards for "Madgaon Express"

Sharing the news, Kemmu wrote on his Instagram handle,“Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me as the Best Debut Director for Madgaon Express... sorry I couldn't be there due to work commitments but had my better half receive it for me.”

Dedicating the win to the team behind the film, he added,“This one is for the entire team that went behind making it a reality and the audiences and the critics for giving it so much love. I feel humbled and grateful. As you can see the trophy is a hit with all ages and some other species as well.”

Additionally, Soha also lauded her husband for his latest achievement, saying, "Trophy. Wife. Two words...So proud to receive the award for best debut director for #madgaonexpress on behalf of the immensely talented, hardworking, and handsome (latter being unconnected to award) @kunalkemmu."