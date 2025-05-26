Ukrainians Paid UAH 4.3B In Real Estate Tax This Year
That's according to the State Tax Service as reported by Ukrinform.
This marks a 17.8% increase compared to the same period last year, when UAH 3.67 billion was paid.
The highest contributions came from Kyiv city – UAH 911.6 million, Kyiv region – UAH 434.5 million, Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 428 million, and Lviv region – UAH 408.6 million.Read also: Ukraine's state budget receives UAH 1,262.4B over four months
The tax is levied on individuals who own apartments exceeding 60 square meters, houses larger than 120 square meters, and other residential properties, including shared ownership units, exceeding 180 square meters.
In 2025, Ukrainians are paying real estate tax for 2024.
As reported, between January and April 2025, taxpayers contributed UAH 186.4 billion in personal income tax.
