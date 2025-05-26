Ukrainians Paid UAH 4.3B In Real Estate Tax This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Between January and April 2025, real estate owners in Ukraine paid UAH 4.32 billion in taxes on real estate other than land plot.

That's according to the State Tax Service as reported by Ukrinform.

This marks a 17.8% increase compared to the same period last year, when UAH 3.67 billion was paid.

The highest contributions came from Kyiv city – UAH 911.6 million, Kyiv region – UAH 434.5 million, Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 428 million, and Lviv region – UAH 408.6 million.

The tax is levied on individuals who own apartments exceeding 60 square meters, houses larger than 120 square meters, and other residential properties, including shared ownership units, exceeding 180 square meters.

In 2025, Ukrainians are paying real estate tax for 2024.

