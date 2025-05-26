Ukraine Confirms Over 10 Kalibr Missiles Launched From Black Sea In Deadly Night Raid
This was reported by Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk on television, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.
"I can confirm that Kalibr missiles were used. Russians launched more than 10 missiles. Yesterday, during a late-night broadcast, I warned viewers about this. Considering the aviation was being prepared, there was a likelihood that the naval component would also be used," he said.
Pletenchuk noted that as of today, there are still two submarines in the Black Sea that are carriers of cruise missiles.
"The situation is predictable. Periodically, once or twice a month, they unfortunately use their sea-based launch platforms," he added.
The Spokesperson noted that the Black Sea is currently a "gray zone" since both sides maintain fire control. According to him, Ukraine monitors the surface situation, and Russian vessels are not constantly present at sea. The enemy naval presence is consistently represented only by submarines. At the same time, Pletenchuk stated that Russian aviation dominates the airspace over the sea.Read also: Russia's deadly airstrike kills 12, injures over 60 across Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on May 25, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 45 Russian cruise missiles and neutralized 266 out of 298 drones.
