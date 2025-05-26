Zelensky Announces New NSDC Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on the sanctions imposed on May 25 and announced new sanction measures by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook.

“Today, several sanctions packages were introduced. The first targets Russian individuals involved in financing Russian terrorist activities, financial manipulations, and sanctions evasion schemes that serve Russia's interests. The second package targets propagandists whose lies fuel Russia's attacks on Ukraine. The third applies to members of Russian mafia groups who have significantly helped establish Putin's regime and are still associated with it,” Zelensky stressed.

He noted that efforts are ongoing to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with the sanction regimes of the European Union and other key global jurisdictions.

“New Ukrainian decisions on sanctions are already being prepared. Their focus is clear: individuals and legal entities from Russia and those associated with Russia, who work for the war, and who serve as a backbone for the Russian regime. New decisions by the National Security and Defense Council will follow soon,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose personal sanctions on several individuals and legal entities, including Oleksandr Bohuslaev, son of the former president of Motor Sich JSC, and former MP and blogger Ihor Mosiychuk.

Photo: President's Office