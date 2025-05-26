Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Region Rises To 31

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people injured in the Russian overnight air attack on the Kyiv region has risen to 31, including seven children, while four people have been confirmed dead, according to the National Police of Ukraine.

In the Obukhiv district , a hangar and building caught fire following the strike. During firefighting efforts, emergency crews discovered the bodies of a 57-year-old man and his partner, Ukrinform reports.

In the Bucha district, a man died from injuries sustained in the strike - his body was found under the rubble of a destroyed home.















































































In the Fastiv district, rescuers found the body of a 76-year-old man during efforts to extinguish a house fire.

In the Bila Tserkva district, five people were injured, including two young girls aged 10 and 13 who suffered thermal burns. Two men and a woman were also wounded and hospitalized.

The blast waves destroyed four private homes and damaged an outbuilding, a house, and a vehicle.

In the Bucha district, 14 people were injured, including two boys aged 10 and 11. Four women sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were not hospitalized. A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital. A total of 39 homes and warehouse facilities were also damaged in the district.

In the Fastiv district, 11 people were injured, among them two children aged 8 and 13, and a 17-year-old girl - two of whom were hospitalized. Twenty-one homes, five cars, garages, and outbuildings suffered damage.

In the Vyshhorod district, a garage and a vehicle were damaged.

Kyiv and the Kyiv region were targeted by a Russian drone and missile attack overnight on May 25.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of the laws and customs of war).