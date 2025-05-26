Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Region Rises To 31
In the Obukhiv district , a hangar and building caught fire following the strike. During firefighting efforts, emergency crews discovered the bodies of a 57-year-old man and his partner, Ukrinform reports.
In the Bucha district, a man died from injuries sustained in the strike - his body was found under the rubble of a destroyed home.
In the Fastiv district, rescuers found the body of a 76-year-old man during efforts to extinguish a house fire.
In the Bila Tserkva district, five people were injured, including two young girls aged 10 and 13 who suffered thermal burns. Two men and a woman were also wounded and hospitalized.Read also: Dutch foreign minister: We will work with allies to increase pressure on Russia
The blast waves destroyed four private homes and damaged an outbuilding, a house, and a vehicle.
In the Bucha district, 14 people were injured, including two boys aged 10 and 11. Four women sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were not hospitalized. A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital. A total of 39 homes and warehouse facilities were also damaged in the district.
In the Fastiv district, 11 people were injured, among them two children aged 8 and 13, and a 17-year-old girl - two of whom were hospitalized. Twenty-one homes, five cars, garages, and outbuildings suffered damage.
In the Vyshhorod district, a garage and a vehicle were damaged.
Kyiv and the Kyiv region were targeted by a Russian drone and missile attack overnight on May 25.
Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of the laws and customs of war).
