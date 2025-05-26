Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Commissioner: Ukraine's EU Path Not Distant Goal, But Strategic Imperative

2025-05-26 01:44:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, stated that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is not a distant aspiration, but a strategic imperative.

Her remarks came in response to Russia's massive overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"As Russia intensifies its brutality, we must intensify our support. Ukraine's EU path is not a distant goal: it is a strategic imperative. We must act accordingly," Kos wrote on X.

She also expressed concern over the recent intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine, noting that "last night's was one of the deadliest."

Read also: Mathernova after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine: Putin understands only language of force

In the early hours of Sunday, May 25, a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack killed 12 people and injured more than 60 across Ukraine. Among the victims were three children from a single family in the Zhytomyr region.

Russian forces launched 367 missiles and drones at Kyiv and other cities. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 45 cruise missiles and neutralized 266 drones.

Photo: Thierry Monasse / STA

