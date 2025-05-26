SBU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Latest Prisoner Exchange
According to Ukrinform, the SBU said that the successful exchange was made possible through the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs, and other authorized bodies acting on the directive of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"As the president emphasized, this agreement was reached during talks in Turkey, and it is essential to see it through to completion. Every Ukrainian life is of the highest value! We are working to fulfill the Ukrainian president's instruction and bring every Ukrainian from captivity," SBU said.Read also: Another 303 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity
On May 25, Ukraine returned 303 military personnel from Russian captivity as part of the third phase of the "1,000 for 1,000" exchange agreement.
