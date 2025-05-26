War Update: 100 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Pokrovsk Sector Seeing Fiercest Battles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 100 combat clashes between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, 30 of them occurring in the Pokrovsk sector of the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , providing an operational update as of 16:00, Sunday, May 25, according to Ukrinform.

“Border settlements are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Oleksandrivka, Bila Bereza, Starykove, Slavhorod, Malushyne, Brusky, Nova Huta, Mykolaivka, Porozok, and Dmytrivka in Sumy region. The town of Osoivka in the same region was hit by an airstrike. Missile strikes were also launched at Chernihiv, as well as Konotop and Krolevets in Sumy region,” the report states.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russians attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Krasne Pershe. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , one Russian attack was carried out near Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces conducted 12 assaults toward Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Mir, and near Hrekivka, Lypove, and Torske, all repelled by Ukrainian forces.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attempted to advance three times near Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka, with one battle still in progress.

In the Kramatorsk sector , four enemy assaults near Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Chasiv Yar occurred.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces launched five attacks near Toretsk and Dyliivka, two clashes are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russians conducted 30 attacks aimed at dislodging Ukrainian forces from positions near Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Zvirove, Troitske, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka, and toward Zoria, Muravka, Oleksiivka, and Myroliubivka. Ukrainian forces have repelled 25 attacks, with five battles still ongoing. Russian forces launched airstrikes using guided bombs at Dovha Balka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Stepanivka.

In thr Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 16 times near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and toward Komar, Zelenyi Hai, and Bahatyr. Two engagements are ongoing. Novopil was struck by unguided rockets.

In the Huliaipole sector, airstrikes were reported in near Novodarivka and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russians attempted three times to advance near Novoandriivka and Stepove, with one battle ongoing. Airstrikes targeted Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, two Russian attempts to advance were recorded near Kozachi Laheri.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian defense forces repelled 14 Russian attacks throughout the day. The enemy launched five airstrikes, dropping 10 guided bombs (GABs), and conducted 129 shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

As reported by Ukrinform, during the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces captured 971 Russian soldiers.