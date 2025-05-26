Azov Brigade Fighters Not Included In Major Prisoner Exchange
According to Ukrinform, the Azov First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine made this statement on Telegram .
“1000 for 1000 exchange. Captured fighters from the units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine have returned home. As a result of this large-scale prisoner exchange, soldiers of the National Guard have come back to Ukraine - specifically, servicemen from the 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade and the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade,” the statement reads.
The Azov Corps welcomed home every soldier who returned to Ukrainian soil today and emphasized that together, they will regain their strength and defend Ukraine with even greater determination.
"However, this exchange did not include any servicemen from the 12th Azov Brigade. The fighters who were taken captive under orders after the 86-day defense of Mariupol have now been in captivity for over three years. More than 800 Azov members are entering their fourth year in Russian captivity," the Azov Corps stressed.
As Ukrinform reported, on May 25, Ukraine returned 303 servicemen from Russian captivity during the third stage of the 1000 for 1000 prisoner of war exchange.
