Russia Attacking Ukraine, Targeting Civilians Finland's FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen, in response to the massive overnight attack on Ukraine's civilian population, called on Russia to stop the war and support a ceasefire.

This was stated by the head of Finland's diplomacy on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"Devastating news from Ukraine again last night as Russia continues to target the country – with a focus on civilians – with drones and missiles," Valtonen wrote.

She expressed her condolences to the victims and their families.

"We call on Russia to stop the war and support a ceasefire," the diplomat emphasized.

Injury toll from Russian attack on Kyiv region rises to 31

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on May 25, 12 people were killed and more than 60 injured across Ukraine as a result of Russia's large-scale missile and drone strike. Among the dead were three children from one family in Zhytomyr region.