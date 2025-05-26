Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kellogg Condemns Russia's Deadly Strikes On Ukraine

Kellogg Condemns Russia's Deadly Strikes On Ukraine


2025-05-26 01:44:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has responded to the large-scale Russian overnight missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities and villages.

He posted this on X , sharing a photo of the city in flames, Ukrinform reports.

“This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents,” Kellogg stated.

He added that these attacks are shameful.

“Stop the killing. Cease fire now,” the Trump Envoy urged.

Read also: Russia attack ing Ukraine, targeting civilians – Finland's FM

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight on May 25, a massive Russian attack across Ukraine killed 12 people and injured over 60. Among the dead were three children from one family in Zhytomyr region.

Across Kyiv and other cities and towns, the enemy launched a total of 367 missiles and drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 cruise missiles and neutralized 266 drones.

MENAFN26052025000193011044ID1109594005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search