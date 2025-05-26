Kellogg Condemns Russia's Deadly Strikes On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has responded to the large-scale Russian overnight missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities and villages.

He posted this on X , sharing a photo of the city in flames, Ukrinform reports.

“This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents,” Kellogg stated.

He added that these attacks are shameful.

“Stop the killing. Cease fire now,” the Trump Envoy urged.

Russiaing Ukraine, targeting civilians – Finland's FM

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight on May 25, a massive Russian attack across Ukraine killed 12 people and injured over 60. Among the dead were three children from one family in Zhytomyr region.

Across Kyiv and other cities and towns, the enemy launched a total of 367 missiles and drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 cruise missiles and neutralized 266 drones.