Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Region Rises To 34

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of injured from a Russian missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region overnight on May 25 has risen to 34, with 115 private homes damaged.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Mykola Kalashnyk reported the updated figures on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Kalashnyk stated that the attack affected the Bucha, Fastiv, and Bila Tserkva districts, damaging 115 private residences.

"The enemy has struck food warehouses, educational institutions, garages, outbuildings, and a sauna. Russia is waging war against civilians, seeking to destroy everything in its path," Kalashnyk said.

He also visited the affected settlements in Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Fastiv districts, stressing the urgency of providing aid to those affected.

"Our priority is to assist people as quickly as possible. I have ensured that all services are mobilized, and, as always, our partners' support remains timely," Kalashnyk stated.

According to Kalashnyk, essential construction materials are being supplied from the regional reserve, with additional support from donors.

He emphasized that no one would be left without assistance.

Having spoken with the victims, Kalashnyk acknowledged the hardship they are enduring, stating, "It is painful to go through this. But we are standing strong, supporting one another, and that is how we will prevail."

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched a large-scale air attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25. Earlier reports confirmed that four people were killed and 33 injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the enemy attack.

In Makariv, Kyiv region, 39 private homes were either destroyed or damaged.

In Markhalivka, 22 private residences sustained damage, with most left in ruins.

Photo credit: Mykola Kalashnyk / Facebook