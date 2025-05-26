Invaders Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson, Wounding Civilian

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Kherson resident sustained serious injuries following a Russian drone attack.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram.

"Russian forces targeted a civilian in Kherson using a drone. A 42-year-old man was injured after explosives were dropped from the UAV. He suffered a mine-blast injury, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to his chest, shoulder, and legs. The victim is currently hospitalized under medical supervision," the statement said.

Injury toll from Russian attack onregion rises to 34

As previously reported by Ukrinform, an enemy drone also wounded a rescuer in a village in the Kherson region.