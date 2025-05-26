Invaders Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson, Wounding Civilian
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram.
"Russian forces targeted a civilian in Kherson using a drone. A 42-year-old man was injured after explosives were dropped from the UAV. He suffered a mine-blast injury, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to his chest, shoulder, and legs. The victim is currently hospitalized under medical supervision," the statement said.Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Kyiv region rises to 34
As previously reported by Ukrinform, an enemy drone also wounded a rescuer in a village in the Kherson region.
