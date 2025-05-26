Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Invaders Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson, Wounding Civilian

Invaders Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson, Wounding Civilian


2025-05-26 01:44:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Kherson resident sustained serious injuries following a Russian drone attack.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram.

"Russian forces targeted a civilian in Kherson using a drone. A 42-year-old man was injured after explosives were dropped from the UAV. He suffered a mine-blast injury, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to his chest, shoulder, and legs. The victim is currently hospitalized under medical supervision," the statement said.

Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Kyiv region rises to 34

As previously reported by Ukrinform, an enemy drone also wounded a rescuer in a village in the Kherson region.

MENAFN26052025000193011044ID1109594003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search