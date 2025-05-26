Dutch Foreign Minister: We Will Work With Allies To Increase Pressure On Russia
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp made the statement on the social media platform X following Russia's massive overnight attack, according to Ukrinform.
"Russia claims to want peace, yet last night it attacked Kyiv and other cities with 250 drones and 14 ballistic missiles. There were civilian casualties," Veldkamp wrote on Sunday.
He stressed that еру Netherlands, together with international partners, calls for a ceasefire.
"We will work with our allies to increase pressure on Russia and step up EU sanctions," he said.Read also: Netherlands to send last F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine on Monday
Overnight into Sunday, May 25, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, killing 12 people and injuring over 60. Among the victims were three children from one family in the Zhytomyr region. The assault involved 367 missiles and drones, of which Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 45 cruise missiles and neutralized 266 drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment