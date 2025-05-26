Dutch Foreign Minister: We Will Work With Allies To Increase Pressure On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Netherlands will work with its allies to step up pressure on Russia and expand EU sanctions.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp made the statement on the social media platform X following Russia's massive overnight attack, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia claims to want peace, yet last night it attacked Kyiv and other cities with 250 drones and 14 ballistic missiles. There were civilian casualties," Veldkamp wrote on Sunday.

He stressed that еру Netherlands, together with international partners, calls for a ceasefire.

"We will work with our allies to increase pressure on Russia and step up EU sanctions," he said.

Netherlands to send last F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine on Monday

Overnight into Sunday, May 25, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, killing 12 people and injuring over 60. Among the victims were three children from one family in the Zhytomyr region. The assault involved 367 missiles and drones, of which Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 45 cruise missiles and neutralized 266 drones.