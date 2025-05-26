Mathernova After Russia's Massive Attack On Ukraine: Putin Understands Only Language Of Force
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said this in a Facebook post , according to Ukrinform.
"Russians are relentlessly stepping up the pressure. Stepping up the terror against civilians. The attacks are more intense and frequent. They laugh at the world!!! They mock the U.S. and mock any diplomatic attempt at peace. Peace? What peace? How will the world react to Putin's terror and clear provocation? To his mockery of any cease fire discussion? I must admit, I ask that myself," she wrote.
According to Mathernova, Putin is clearly after his stated goal, killing Ukrainians and forcing Ukraine into submission.
"Sadly, the only language he understands is language of force," the ambassador added.Read also: FM Sybiha: World must pressure Russian to stop killing Ukrainians
On the night of May 24-25, a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine killed 12 people and injured more than 60. Among the dead were three children from one family in the Zhytomyr region.
Russia launched a combined attack using 367 missiles and drones on Kyiv and other cities. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 cruise missiles and neutralized 266 drones.
