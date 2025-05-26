Enemy Glide Bombs Damage Over 35 Houses In Kupiansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 35 houses in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, were damaged following enemy airstrikes involving glide bombs.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="prokuratura_kharkiv/23173" data-width="100%"></script>

"Over 20 households and outbuildings were destroyed or damaged in the city. Preliminary information suggests that the enemy initially used a FAB-500. Around half an hour later, the Russian army carried out a second airstrike, this time deploying a FAB-1500 bomb equipped with an UMPC. At least 15 more houses sustained damage, though no casualties were reported," the statement said.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office in the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russian attack onregion: Injury toll rises to 29, four killed

According to investigators, at approximately 09:26 on May 25, Russian forces conducted another airstrike on Kupiansk, with an aircraft munition hitting a private residential sector.

Two women, aged 84 and 57, were killed in the attack. A 60-year-old man and a 75-year-old resident suffered injuries, while a 68-year-old woman experienced acute stress.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces dropped a FAB-500 bomb on a house in Kupiansk, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office